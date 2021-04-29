Earnings results for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company is estimated to report earnings on 04/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1400000000000001.

Perrigo last issued its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Its revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year. Perrigo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. Perrigo will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perrigo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.27%. The high price target for PRGO is $63.00 and the low price target for PRGO is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Perrigo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Perrigo has a forecasted upside of 25.3% from its current price of $41.51. Perrigo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo pays a meaningful dividend of 2.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Perrigo has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Perrigo is 23.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Perrigo will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.27% next year. This indicates that Perrigo will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

In the past three months, Perrigo insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $103,225.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Perrigo is held by insiders. 82.73% of the stock of Perrigo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO



Earnings for Perrigo are expected to grow by 4.61% in the coming year, from $4.12 to $4.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Perrigo is -691.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Perrigo is -691.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Perrigo has a PEG Ratio of 10.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Perrigo has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

