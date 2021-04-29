Earnings results for PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

PRA Health Sciences last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. PRA Health Sciences has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.6. PRA Health Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PRA Health Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $124.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.26%. The high price target for PRAH is $165.00 and the low price target for PRAH is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PRA Health Sciences has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $124.14, PRA Health Sciences has a forecasted downside of 25.3% from its current price of $166.09. PRA Health Sciences has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. PRA Health Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

In the past three months, PRA Health Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $341,545.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of PRA Health Sciences is held by insiders. 96.14% of the stock of PRA Health Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH



Earnings for PRA Health Sciences are expected to grow by 32.47% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $5.10 per share. The P/E ratio of PRA Health Sciences is 48.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of PRA Health Sciences is 48.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. PRA Health Sciences has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PRA Health Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 9.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

