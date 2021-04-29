Earnings results for ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

ResMed last released its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. ResMed has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.1. ResMed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ResMed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $196.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.73%. The high price target for RMD is $229.00 and the low price target for RMD is $165.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ResMed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $196.00, ResMed has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $210.14. ResMed has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ResMed has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ResMed is 32.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ResMed will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.26% next year. This indicates that ResMed will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

In the past three months, ResMed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,803,181.00 in company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of ResMed is held by insiders. 68.64% of the stock of ResMed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ResMed (NYSE:RMD



Earnings for ResMed are expected to grow by 5.95% in the coming year, from $5.21 to $5.52 per share. The P/E ratio of ResMed is 45.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of ResMed is 45.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.98. ResMed has a PEG Ratio of 2.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ResMed has a P/B Ratio of 12.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

