Earnings results for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-4.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.48.

Royal Caribbean Group last issued its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Group has generated $9.54 earnings per share over the last year. Royal Caribbean Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Royal Caribbean Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.23%. The high price target for RCL is $117.00 and the low price target for RCL is $48.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Royal Caribbean Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.64, Royal Caribbean Group has a forecasted downside of 11.2% from its current price of $87.47. Royal Caribbean Group has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group does not currently pay a dividend. Royal Caribbean Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

In the past three months, Royal Caribbean Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,980,182.00 in company stock. Only 13.09% of the stock of Royal Caribbean Group is held by insiders. 59.07% of the stock of Royal Caribbean Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL



Earnings for Royal Caribbean Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($18.31) to ($13.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Royal Caribbean Group is -4.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Royal Caribbean Group is -4.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Royal Caribbean Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

