Earnings results for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Royal Dutch Shell last announced its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company earned $45.03 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell has generated $4.04 earnings per share over the last year. Royal Dutch Shell has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Royal Dutch Shell will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.03%. The high price target for RDS.A is $57.00 and the low price target for RDS.A is $42.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Royal Dutch Shell has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.86, Royal Dutch Shell has a forecasted upside of 32.0% from its current price of $38.52. Royal Dutch Shell has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell pays a meaningful dividend of 2.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Royal Dutch Shell does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Royal Dutch Shell is 27.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Royal Dutch Shell will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.54% next year. This indicates that Royal Dutch Shell will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

In the past three months, Royal Dutch Shell insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Royal Dutch Shell is held by insiders. Only 3.00% of the stock of Royal Dutch Shell is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A



Earnings for Royal Dutch Shell are expected to grow by 92.91% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $2.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Royal Dutch Shell is -8.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Royal Dutch Shell is -8.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Royal Dutch Shell has a PEG Ratio of 3.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Royal Dutch Shell has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

