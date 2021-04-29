Earnings results for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.64.

Seagen last announced its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. Seagen has generated ($1.33) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.9. Seagen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seagen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $185.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.26%. The high price target for SGEN is $254.00 and the low price target for SGEN is $129.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seagen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $185.36, Seagen has a forecasted upside of 28.3% from its current price of $144.52. Seagen has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen does not currently pay a dividend. Seagen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

In the past three months, Seagen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,765,502.00 in company stock. Only 31.10% of the stock of Seagen is held by insiders. 87.15% of the stock of Seagen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN



Earnings for Seagen are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $3.19 to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Seagen is 56.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Seagen is 56.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. Seagen has a P/B Ratio of 13.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here