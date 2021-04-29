Earnings results for SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

SolarWinds last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. Its revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. SolarWinds has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.5. SolarWinds has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SolarWinds in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.31%. The high price target for SWI is $26.00 and the low price target for SWI is $14.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SolarWinds has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.36, SolarWinds has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $18.42. SolarWinds has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds does not currently pay a dividend. SolarWinds does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

In the past three months, SolarWinds insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of SolarWinds is held by insiders. 95.83% of the stock of SolarWinds is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI



Earnings for SolarWinds are expected to grow by 4.88% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of SolarWinds is 153.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of SolarWinds is 153.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. SolarWinds has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

