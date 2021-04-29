Earnings results for Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Stericycle last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year. Stericycle has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stericycle in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.86%. The high price target for SRCL is $76.00 and the low price target for SRCL is $52.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle does not currently pay a dividend. Stericycle does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

In the past three months, Stericycle insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Stericycle is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL



Earnings for Stericycle are expected to grow by 9.17% in the coming year, from $2.29 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Stericycle is -19.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Stericycle is -19.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Stericycle has a PEG Ratio of 4.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Stericycle has a P/B Ratio of 2.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

