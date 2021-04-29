Earnings results for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Syneos Health last issued its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.9. Syneos Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Syneos Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.69%. The high price target for SYNH is $90.00 and the low price target for SYNH is $61.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Syneos Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.00, Syneos Health has a forecasted downside of 10.6% from its current price of $87.25. Syneos Health has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health does not currently pay a dividend. Syneos Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

In the past three months, Syneos Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $354,298,532.00 in company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of Syneos Health is held by insiders. 99.90% of the stock of Syneos Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH



Earnings for Syneos Health are expected to grow by 26.78% in the coming year, from $2.95 to $3.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Syneos Health is 47.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Syneos Health is 47.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. Syneos Health has a P/B Ratio of 2.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

