Earnings results for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.87.

T. Rowe Price Group last posted its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business earned $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. T. Rowe Price Group has generated $8.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. T. Rowe Price Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for T. Rowe Price Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $158.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.78%. The high price target for TROW is $215.00 and the low price target for TROW is $110.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

T. Rowe Price Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.82, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $158.55, T. Rowe Price Group has a forecasted downside of 11.8% from its current price of $179.71. T. Rowe Price Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. T. Rowe Price Group has been increasing its dividend for 35 years. The dividend payout ratio of T. Rowe Price Group is 53.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, T. Rowe Price Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.64% next year. This indicates that T. Rowe Price Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

In the past three months, T. Rowe Price Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,624,520.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of T. Rowe Price Group is held by insiders. 69.48% of the stock of T. Rowe Price Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW



Earnings for T. Rowe Price Group are expected to grow by 21.13% in the coming year, from $9.23 to $11.18 per share. The P/E ratio of T. Rowe Price Group is 20.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of T. Rowe Price Group is 20.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. T. Rowe Price Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. T. Rowe Price Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here