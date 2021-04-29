Earnings results for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.7199999999999998.

Teleflex last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has generated $11.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.1. Teleflex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teleflex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $453.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.16%. The high price target for TFX is $480.00 and the low price target for TFX is $440.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teleflex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.11, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $453.44, Teleflex has a forecasted upside of 2.2% from its current price of $443.85. Teleflex has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex has a dividend yield of 0.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Teleflex has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Teleflex is 12.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teleflex will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.78% next year. This indicates that Teleflex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

In the past three months, Teleflex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.21% of the stock of Teleflex is held by insiders. 89.78% of the stock of Teleflex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX



Earnings for Teleflex are expected to grow by 20.65% in the coming year, from $10.46 to $12.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Teleflex is 57.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Teleflex is 57.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. Teleflex has a PEG Ratio of 2.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teleflex has a P/B Ratio of 6.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

