Earnings results for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Tempur Sealy International last issued its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.4. Tempur Sealy International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tempur Sealy International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.64%. The high price target for TPX is $48.00 and the low price target for TPX is $19.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tempur Sealy International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.20, Tempur Sealy International has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $40.30. Tempur Sealy International has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend yield of 0.69%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tempur Sealy International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Tempur Sealy International is 28.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tempur Sealy International will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.07% next year. This indicates that Tempur Sealy International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

In the past three months, Tempur Sealy International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,839,624.00 in company stock. Only 3.14% of the stock of Tempur Sealy International is held by insiders. Only 23.04% of the stock of Tempur Sealy International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX



Earnings for Tempur Sealy International are expected to grow by 13.71% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Tempur Sealy International is 34.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Tempur Sealy International is 34.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.55. Tempur Sealy International has a PEG Ratio of 0.61. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Tempur Sealy International has a P/B Ratio of 24.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here