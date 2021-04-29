Earnings results for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

The Carlyle Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company earned $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Carlyle Group has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year. The Carlyle Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Carlyle Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.32, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.29%. The high price target for CG is $43.50 and the low price target for CG is $17.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Carlyle Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.32, The Carlyle Group has a forecasted downside of 19.3% from its current price of $42.52. The Carlyle Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Carlyle Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Carlyle Group is 58.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Carlyle Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.86% next year. This indicates that The Carlyle Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

In the past three months, The Carlyle Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $121,498,912.00 in company stock. Only 33.08% of the stock of The Carlyle Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG



Earnings for The Carlyle Group are expected to grow by 23.91% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of The Carlyle Group is -69.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Carlyle Group is -69.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Carlyle Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here