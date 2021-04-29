Earnings results for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8199999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.63.

The Hershey last issued its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Hershey has generated $5.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. The Hershey has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. The Hershey will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Hershey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $163.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.19%. The high price target for HSY is $181.00 and the low price target for HSY is $140.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Hershey has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $163.92, The Hershey has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $158.86. The Hershey has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey pays a meaningful dividend of 2.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Hershey has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Hershey is 55.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Hershey will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.01% next year. This indicates that The Hershey will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

In the past three months, The Hershey insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,882,046.00 in company stock. Only 29.39% of the stock of The Hershey is held by insiders. 52.12% of the stock of The Hershey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY



Earnings for The Hershey are expected to grow by 5.46% in the coming year, from $6.23 to $6.57 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hershey is 27.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of The Hershey is 27.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.85. The Hershey has a PEG Ratio of 2.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hershey has a P/B Ratio of 19.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

