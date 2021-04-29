Earnings results for The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

The Kraft Heinz last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm earned $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz has generated $2.85 earnings per share over the last year. The Kraft Heinz has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. The Kraft Heinz will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Kraft Heinz in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.82%. The high price target for KHC is $45.00 and the low price target for KHC is $30.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Kraft Heinz has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.79, The Kraft Heinz has a forecasted downside of 5.8% from its current price of $40.12. The Kraft Heinz has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Kraft Heinz has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Kraft Heinz is 56.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Kraft Heinz will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.75% next year. This indicates that The Kraft Heinz will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

In the past three months, The Kraft Heinz insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of The Kraft Heinz is held by insiders. 58.93% of the stock of The Kraft Heinz is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)



Earnings for The Kraft Heinz are expected to decrease by -9.25% in the coming year, from $2.81 to $2.55 per share. The P/E ratio of The Kraft Heinz is -100.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Kraft Heinz is -100.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Kraft Heinz has a PEG Ratio of 2.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Kraft Heinz has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

