Earnings results for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Total SE is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Total last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm earned $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year. Total has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Total will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Total (NYSE:TOT)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Total in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.37%. The high price target for TOT is $60.00 and the low price target for TOT is $39.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Total has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.33, Total has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $45.87. Total has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Total (NYSE:TOT)

Total is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Total does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Total is 50.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Total will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.40% next year. This indicates that Total will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Total (NYSE:TOT)

In the past three months, Total insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.35% of the stock of Total is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Total (NYSE:TOT



Earnings for Total are expected to grow by 108.11% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $3.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Total is -20.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Total is -20.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Total has a PEG Ratio of 3.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Total has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here