Earnings results for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Tradeweb Markets last released its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Its revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tradeweb Markets has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.5. Tradeweb Markets has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tradeweb Markets in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.62, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.66%. The high price target for TW is $95.00 and the low price target for TW is $53.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tradeweb Markets has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.62, Tradeweb Markets has a forecasted downside of 8.7% from its current price of $79.50. Tradeweb Markets has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets has a dividend yield of 0.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tradeweb Markets has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tradeweb Markets is 46.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tradeweb Markets will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.19% next year. This indicates that Tradeweb Markets will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

In the past three months, Tradeweb Markets insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $133,331,362.00 in company stock. Only 1.17% of the stock of Tradeweb Markets is held by insiders. 40.59% of the stock of Tradeweb Markets is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW



Earnings for Tradeweb Markets are expected to grow by 7.81% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Tradeweb Markets is 93.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Tradeweb Markets is 93.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Tradeweb Markets has a PEG Ratio of 3.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tradeweb Markets has a P/B Ratio of 3.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

