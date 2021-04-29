Earnings results for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

VICI Properties last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. VICI Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VICI Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.97%. The high price target for VICI is $33.50 and the low price target for VICI is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VICI Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.28, VICI Properties has a forecasted downside of 7.0% from its current price of $31.47. VICI Properties has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. VICI Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of VICI Properties is 89.19%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, VICI Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.21% next year. This indicates that VICI Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

In the past three months, VICI Properties insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $373,032.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of VICI Properties is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI



Earnings for VICI Properties are expected to grow by 14.63% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of VICI Properties is 22.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of VICI Properties is 22.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. VICI Properties has a PEG Ratio of 1.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. VICI Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here