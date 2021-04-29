Earnings results for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services last posted its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.0. West Pharmaceutical Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for West Pharmaceutical Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $310.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.79%. The high price target for WST is $350.00 and the low price target for WST is $280.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend yield of 0.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. West Pharmaceutical Services has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 20.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, West Pharmaceutical Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.56% next year. This indicates that West Pharmaceutical Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

In the past three months, West Pharmaceutical Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of West Pharmaceutical Services is held by insiders. 92.55% of the stock of West Pharmaceutical Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST



Earnings for West Pharmaceutical Services are expected to grow by 9.37% in the coming year, from $4.27 to $4.67 per share. The P/E ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 85.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 85.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a PEG Ratio of 3.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. West Pharmaceutical Services has a P/B Ratio of 15.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

