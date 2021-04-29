Earnings results for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.4. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.59%. The high price target for WAB is $95.00 and the low price target for WAB is $65.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.33, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a forecasted downside of 2.6% from its current price of $85.55. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.56%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 11.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.96% next year. This indicates that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

In the past three months, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,431,133.00 in company stock. Only 5.35% of the stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is held by insiders. 88.10% of the stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB



Earnings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies are expected to grow by 15.87% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 38.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 38.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.04. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 5.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

