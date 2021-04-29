Earnings results for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public last posted its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Willis Towers Watson Public has generated $10.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Willis Towers Watson Public has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $219.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.83%. The high price target for WLTW is $260.00 and the low price target for WLTW is $186.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Willis Towers Watson Public has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $219.25, Willis Towers Watson Public has a forecasted downside of 10.8% from its current price of $245.88. Willis Towers Watson Public has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public has a dividend yield of 1.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Willis Towers Watson Public has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Willis Towers Watson Public is 25.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Willis Towers Watson Public will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.47% next year. This indicates that Willis Towers Watson Public will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

In the past three months, Willis Towers Watson Public insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of Willis Towers Watson Public is held by insiders. 90.32% of the stock of Willis Towers Watson Public is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW



Earnings for Willis Towers Watson Public are expected to grow by 5.77% in the coming year, from $11.44 to $12.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Willis Towers Watson Public is 31.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Willis Towers Watson Public is 31.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Willis Towers Watson Public has a P/B Ratio of 3.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

