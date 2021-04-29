Earnings results for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm earned $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.0. WillScot Mobile Mini has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WillScot Mobile Mini in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.24%. The high price target for WSC is $35.00 and the low price target for WSC is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini does not currently pay a dividend. WillScot Mobile Mini does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

In the past three months, WillScot Mobile Mini insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $476,383,391.00 in company stock. 63.50% of the stock of WillScot Mobile Mini is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.92% of the stock of WillScot Mobile Mini is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC



Earnings for WillScot Mobile Mini are expected to grow by 26.47% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of WillScot Mobile Mini is 188.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of WillScot Mobile Mini is 188.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.08. WillScot Mobile Mini has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. WillScot Mobile Mini has a P/B Ratio of 4.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

