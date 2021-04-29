Earnings results for Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Xcel Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Its revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Xcel Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Xcel Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xcel Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.09%. The high price target for XEL is $82.00 and the low price target for XEL is $63.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Xcel Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.67, Xcel Energy has a forecasted upside of 4.1% from its current price of $69.81. Xcel Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Xcel Energy has been increasing its dividend for 17 years. The dividend payout ratio of Xcel Energy is 69.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Xcel Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.41% next year. This indicates that Xcel Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

In the past three months, Xcel Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $235,463.00 in company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Xcel Energy is held by insiders. 77.94% of the stock of Xcel Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL



Earnings for Xcel Energy are expected to grow by 7.58% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $2.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Xcel Energy is 26.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Xcel Energy is 26.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.57. Xcel Energy has a PEG Ratio of 4.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Xcel Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

