Earnings results for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM last released its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm earned $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. Its revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.82%. The high price target for FLWS is $30.00 and the low price target for FLWS is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.75, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a forecasted upside of 7.8% from its current price of $24.81. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM does not currently pay a dividend. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

In the past three months, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,071,359.00 in company stock. 51.28% of the stock of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.01% of the stock of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS



Earnings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM are expected to grow by 2.52% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is 25.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is 25.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.55. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a P/B Ratio of 3.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here