Earnings results for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.42.

AbbVie last released its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company earned $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has generated $8.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. AbbVie has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AbbVie in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.38%. The high price target for ABBV is $144.00 and the low price target for ABBV is $95.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AbbVie has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of AbbVie is 58.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AbbVie will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.73% next year. This indicates that AbbVie will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

In the past three months, AbbVie insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,511,667.00 in company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of AbbVie is held by insiders. 67.49% of the stock of AbbVie is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV



Earnings for AbbVie are expected to grow by 16.13% in the coming year, from $10.48 to $12.17 per share. The P/E ratio of AbbVie is 23.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of AbbVie is 23.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.42. AbbVie has a PEG Ratio of 1.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

