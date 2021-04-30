Earnings results for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Adtalem Global Education last released its earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year. Adtalem Global Education has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adtalem Global Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.27%. The high price target for ATGE is $50.00 and the low price target for ATGE is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Adtalem Global Education has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.50, Adtalem Global Education has a forecasted upside of 15.3% from its current price of $36.87. Adtalem Global Education has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education does not currently pay a dividend. Adtalem Global Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

In the past three months, Adtalem Global Education insiders have sold 689.02% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $129,564.00 in company stock and sold $1,022,285.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Adtalem Global Education is held by insiders. 93.78% of the stock of Adtalem Global Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE



Earnings for Adtalem Global Education are expected to grow by 10.96% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $3.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Adtalem Global Education is -23.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adtalem Global Education is -23.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adtalem Global Education has a PEG Ratio of 0.84. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Adtalem Global Education has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

