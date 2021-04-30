Earnings results for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Agios Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Agios Pharmaceuticals has generated ($6.86) earnings per share over the last year. Agios Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agios Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.63%. The high price target for AGIO is $80.00 and the low price target for AGIO is $50.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Agios Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.64, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 16.6% from its current price of $55.42. Agios Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Agios Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

In the past three months, Agios Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,154,100.00 in company stock. Only 3.16% of the stock of Agios Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 92.93% of the stock of Agios Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO



Earnings for Agios Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.75) to ($6.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals is -11.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals is -11.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 5.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here