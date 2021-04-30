Earnings results for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Allegiance Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company earned $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Allegiance Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allegiance Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.15%. The high price target for ABTX is $27.00 and the low price target for ABTX is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares has a dividend yield of 1.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Allegiance Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Allegiance Bancshares is 18.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Allegiance Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.75% next year. This indicates that Allegiance Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

In the past three months, Allegiance Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $430,304.00 in company stock. Only 8.57% of the stock of Allegiance Bancshares is held by insiders. 44.34% of the stock of Allegiance Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Allegiance Bancshares are expected to grow by 13.02% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Allegiance Bancshares is 19.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Allegiance Bancshares is 19.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Allegiance Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

