Earnings results for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

AllianceBernstein last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm earned $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. AllianceBernstein has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AllianceBernstein in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.89%. The high price target for AB is $42.00 and the low price target for AB is $30.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.03%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AllianceBernstein does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AllianceBernstein is 153.97%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, AllianceBernstein will have a dividend payout ratio of 116.52% in the coming year. This indicates that AllianceBernstein may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

In the past three months, AllianceBernstein insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $345,197.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of AllianceBernstein is held by insiders. Only 17.75% of the stock of AllianceBernstein is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB



Earnings for AllianceBernstein are expected to grow by 20.22% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of AllianceBernstein is 15.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of AllianceBernstein is 15.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. AllianceBernstein has a PEG Ratio of 0.80. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. AllianceBernstein has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

