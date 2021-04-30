Earnings results for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.88%. The high price target for MDRX is $16.50 and the low price target for MDRX is $5.50. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.42, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a forecasted downside of 27.9% from its current price of $15.83. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

In the past three months, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,194,450.00 in company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX



Earnings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions are expected to decrease by -20.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is -52.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is -52.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 4.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

