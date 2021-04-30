Earnings results for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Amarin last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm earned $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amarin has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year. Amarin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amarin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 115.45%. The high price target for AMRN is $19.00 and the low price target for AMRN is $5.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amarin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.18, Amarin has a forecasted upside of 115.4% from its current price of $5.19. Amarin has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin does not currently pay a dividend. Amarin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

In the past three months, Amarin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,754,888.00 in company stock. Only 2.75% of the stock of Amarin is held by insiders. 37.78% of the stock of Amarin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN



Earnings for Amarin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Amarin is -103.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Amarin is -103.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Amarin has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

