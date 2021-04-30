Earnings results for AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.68.

AON last posted its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. AON has generated $9.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. AON has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AON (NYSE:AON)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AON in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $225.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.96%. The high price target for AON is $275.00 and the low price target for AON is $187.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AON has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $225.00, AON has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $239.27. AON has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AON (NYSE:AON)

AON has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AON has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of AON is 20.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AON will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.36% next year. This indicates that AON will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AON (NYSE:AON)

In the past three months, AON insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of AON is held by insiders. 95.71% of the stock of AON is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AON (NYSE:AON



Earnings for AON are expected to grow by 9.73% in the coming year, from $9.66 to $10.60 per share. The P/E ratio of AON is 30.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of AON is 30.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. AON has a P/B Ratio of 16.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

