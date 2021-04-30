Earnings results for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

Applied Industrial Technologies last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business earned $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Its revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has generated $3.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.8. Applied Industrial Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied Industrial Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.79%. The high price target for AIT is $110.00 and the low price target for AIT is $75.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Applied Industrial Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.80, Applied Industrial Technologies has a forecasted downside of 2.8% from its current price of $95.46. Applied Industrial Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend yield of 1.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Applied Industrial Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 34.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Applied Industrial Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.08% next year. This indicates that Applied Industrial Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

In the past three months, Applied Industrial Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Applied Industrial Technologies is held by insiders. 89.66% of the stock of Applied Industrial Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT



Earnings for Applied Industrial Technologies are expected to grow by 15.99% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 194.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 194.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.68. Applied Industrial Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here