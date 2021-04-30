Earnings results for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Arcosa last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.70 million. Arcosa has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Arcosa has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcosa in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.04%. The high price target for ACA is $70.00 and the low price target for ACA is $48.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Arcosa has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.50, Arcosa has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $63.43. Arcosa has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa has a dividend yield of 0.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Arcosa has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Arcosa is 8.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Arcosa will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.37% next year. This indicates that Arcosa will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

In the past three months, Arcosa insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Arcosa is held by insiders. 85.76% of the stock of Arcosa is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA



Earnings for Arcosa are expected to decrease by -4.78% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Arcosa is 26.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Arcosa is 26.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.21. Arcosa has a PEG Ratio of 5.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arcosa has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

