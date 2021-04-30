Earnings results for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Astrazeneca PLC is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

AstraZeneca last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company earned $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca has generated $1.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.5. AstraZeneca has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.23%. The high price target for AZN is $175.00 and the low price target for AZN is $60.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AstraZeneca has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.50, AstraZeneca has a forecasted upside of 74.2% from its current price of $51.37. AstraZeneca has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca pays a meaningful dividend of 3.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AstraZeneca does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AstraZeneca is 106.29%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, AstraZeneca will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.54% next year. This indicates that AstraZeneca will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

In the past three months, AstraZeneca insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.57% of the stock of AstraZeneca is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN



Earnings for AstraZeneca are expected to grow by 30.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of AstraZeneca is 53.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of AstraZeneca is 53.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.42. AstraZeneca has a PEG Ratio of 1.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AstraZeneca has a P/B Ratio of 9.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here