Earnings results for Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Atkore last released its earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business earned $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Atkore has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atkore in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.66%. The high price target for ATKR is $90.00 and the low price target for ATKR is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atkore has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.00, Atkore has a forecasted downside of 20.7% from its current price of $76.88. Atkore has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore does not currently pay a dividend. Atkore does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

In the past three months, Atkore insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $108,870.00 in company stock. Only 1.72% of the stock of Atkore is held by insiders. 97.38% of the stock of Atkore is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR



The P/E ratio of Atkore is 24.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Atkore is 24.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.68. Atkore has a P/B Ratio of 9.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here