Earnings results for Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Avient last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business earned $997 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Its revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Avient has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Avient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.78%. The high price target for AVNT is $56.00 and the low price target for AVNT is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avient has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.80, Avient has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $50.21. Avient has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient pays a meaningful dividend of 1.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avient has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avient is 50.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Avient will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.95% next year. This indicates that Avient will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

In the past three months, Avient insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of Avient is held by insiders. 93.37% of the stock of Avient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avient (NYSE:AVNT



Earnings for Avient are expected to grow by 31.76% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $2.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Avient is 7.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Avient is 7.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 26.82. Avient has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avient has a P/B Ratio of 3.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

