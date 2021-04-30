Earnings results for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Axos Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axos Financial has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Axos Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axos Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.55%. The high price target for AX is $54.00 and the low price target for AX is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axos Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.50, Axos Financial has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $45.97. Axos Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Axos Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

In the past three months, Axos Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $590,429.00 in company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Axos Financial is held by insiders. 75.15% of the stock of Axos Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX



Earnings for Axos Financial are expected to decrease by -3.76% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Axos Financial is 14.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Axos Financial is 14.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Axos Financial has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

