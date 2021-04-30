Earnings results for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Banco Santander-Chile last released its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm earned $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Banco Santander-Chile has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Santander-Chile in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Banco Santander-Chile.

Dividend Strength: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile pays a meaningful dividend of 3.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banco Santander-Chile has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Banco Santander-Chile is 43.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Santander-Chile will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.52% next year. This indicates that Banco Santander-Chile will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

In the past three months, Banco Santander-Chile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC



Earnings for Banco Santander-Chile are expected to grow by 13.14% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander-Chile is 18.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander-Chile is 18.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.17. Banco Santander-Chile has a PEG Ratio of 2.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Banco Santander-Chile has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

