Earnings results for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Barclays last announced its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company earned $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Barclays has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Barclays has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barclays in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” Barclays also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

There is not enough analysis data for Barclays.

Dividend Strength: Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays has a dividend yield of 0.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Barclays does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Barclays is 4.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Barclays will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.00% next year. This indicates that Barclays will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

In the past three months, Barclays insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Barclays is held by insiders. Only 1.89% of the stock of Barclays is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Barclays (NYSE:BCS



Earnings for Barclays are expected to grow by 132.56% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Barclays is 18.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Barclays is 18.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. Barclays has a PEG Ratio of 4.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Barclays has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here