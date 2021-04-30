Earnings results for BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

BGC Partners last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company earned $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. BGC Partners has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.5. BGC Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

BGC Partners has a dividend yield of 0.70%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BGC Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BGC Partners is 6.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BGC Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.80% next year. This indicates that BGC Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, BGC Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.50% of the stock of BGC Partners is held by insiders. 45.67% of the stock of BGC Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for BGC Partners are expected to grow by 23.21% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of BGC Partners is 51.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of BGC Partners is 51.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. BGC Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

