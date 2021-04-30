Earnings results for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Bloomin’ Brands last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm earned $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year. Bloomin’ Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.20%. The high price target for BLMN is $33.00 and the low price target for BLMN is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bloomin’ Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.57, Bloomin’ Brands has a forecasted downside of 18.2% from its current price of $28.81. Bloomin’ Brands has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

In the past three months, Bloomin’ Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,919,500.00 in company stock. Only 4.39% of the stock of Bloomin’ Brands is held by insiders. 95.62% of the stock of Bloomin’ Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN



Earnings for Bloomin’ Brands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.72) to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Bloomin’ Brands is -21.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bloomin’ Brands is -21.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bloomin’ Brands has a P/B Ratio of 14.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here