BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

BrightSphere Investment Group last posted its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. BrightSphere Investment Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BrightSphere Investment Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.72%. The high price target for BSIG is $30.00 and the low price target for BSIG is $16.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BrightSphere Investment Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.80, BrightSphere Investment Group has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $23.17. BrightSphere Investment Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend yield of 0.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BrightSphere Investment Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BrightSphere Investment Group is 2.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BrightSphere Investment Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 1.89% next year. This indicates that BrightSphere Investment Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

In the past three months, BrightSphere Investment Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $54,678.00 in company stock. Only 25.80% of the stock of BrightSphere Investment Group is held by insiders. 99.22% of the stock of BrightSphere Investment Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG



Earnings for BrightSphere Investment Group are expected to grow by 23.26% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of BrightSphere Investment Group is 12.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of BrightSphere Investment Group is 12.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. BrightSphere Investment Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BrightSphere Investment Group has a P/B Ratio of 17.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

