Earnings results for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Byline Bancorp last released its earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Byline Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Byline Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.13%. The high price target for BY is $17.00 and the low price target for BY is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Byline Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Byline Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 22.1% from its current price of $21.83. Byline Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.10%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Byline Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Byline Bancorp is 14.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Byline Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.83% next year. This indicates that Byline Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

In the past three months, Byline Bancorp insiders have sold 142.98% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $86,468.00 in company stock and sold $210,100.00 in company stock. 37.36% of the stock of Byline Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 36.95% of the stock of Byline Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Byline Bancorp are expected to grow by 30.11% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Byline Bancorp is 20.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Byline Bancorp is 20.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Byline Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Byline Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

