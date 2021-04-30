Earnings results for CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6600000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

CAI International last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. The company earned $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.1. CAI International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CAI International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.00%. The high price target for CAI is $60.00 and the low price target for CAI is $33.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CAI International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.50, CAI International has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $45.59. CAI International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CAI International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CAI International is 51.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CAI International will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.95% next year. This indicates that CAI International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

In the past three months, CAI International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.60% of the stock of CAI International is held by insiders. 84.24% of the stock of CAI International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CAI International (NYSE:CAI



Earnings for CAI International are expected to grow by 32.87% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $4.81 per share. The P/E ratio of CAI International is 46.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of CAI International is 46.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.04. CAI International has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

