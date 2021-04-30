Earnings results for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Capitol Federal Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company earned $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Capitol Federal Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capitol Federal Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.12%. The high price target for CFFN is $12.00 and the low price target for CFFN is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Capitol Federal Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Capitol Federal Financial has a forecasted downside of 8.1% from its current price of $13.06. Capitol Federal Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capitol Federal Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Capitol Federal Financial is 72.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capitol Federal Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.00% next year. This indicates that Capitol Federal Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

In the past three months, Capitol Federal Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $136,048.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Capitol Federal Financial is held by insiders. 72.22% of the stock of Capitol Federal Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN



Earnings for Capitol Federal Financial are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Capitol Federal Financial is 28.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Capitol Federal Financial is 28.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Capitol Federal Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here