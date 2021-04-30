Earnings results for Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.81.

Carter’s last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Its revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carter’s has generated $6.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. Carter’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carter’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.74%. The high price target for CRI is $115.00 and the low price target for CRI is $74.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carter’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.33, Carter’s has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $103.19. Carter’s has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Carter’s does not currently pay a dividend. Carter’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Carter’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Carter’s is held by insiders.

Earnings for Carter’s are expected to grow by 43.48% in the coming year, from $4.60 to $6.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Carter’s is 33.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Carter’s is 33.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 44.57. Carter’s has a PEG Ratio of 2.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Carter’s has a P/B Ratio of 5.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

