Earnings results for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Casa Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. Casa Systems has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Casa Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Casa Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.39%. The high price target for CASA is $12.00 and the low price target for CASA is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Casa Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.75, Casa Systems has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $9.34. Casa Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Casa Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

In the past three months, Casa Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,777,472.00 in company stock. 63.90% of the stock of Casa Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.29% of the stock of Casa Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA



Earnings for Casa Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Casa Systems is -31.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Casa Systems is -31.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Casa Systems has a P/B Ratio of 20.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

