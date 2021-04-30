Earnings results for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Casella Waste Systems last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business earned $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.6. Casella Waste Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Casella Waste Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.29%. The high price target for CWST is $76.00 and the low price target for CWST is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Casella Waste Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Casella Waste Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

In the past three months, Casella Waste Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,997,304.00 in company stock. Only 7.71% of the stock of Casella Waste Systems is held by insiders. 89.69% of the stock of Casella Waste Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST



Earnings for Casella Waste Systems are expected to grow by 19.28% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Casella Waste Systems is 86.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Casella Waste Systems is 86.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.68. Casella Waste Systems has a P/B Ratio of 25.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

