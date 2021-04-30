Earnings results for CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

CBIZ last released its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. CBIZ has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. CBIZ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for CBIZ.

Dividend Strength: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ does not currently pay a dividend. CBIZ does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

In the past three months, CBIZ insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,444,955.00 in company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of CBIZ is held by insiders. 86.39% of the stock of CBIZ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ



Earnings for CBIZ are expected to grow by 16.79% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of CBIZ is 23.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of CBIZ is 23.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.29. CBIZ has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

